Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned to Lufkin this year, residents walk to fund a cure

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Footsteps for a greater cause, The Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned this weekend in Lufkin after a virtual event last year.

Within the crowd of people at the Lufkin Walk to End Alzheimer’s one would be able to see flowers of all different colors. Yellow, orange, blue and purple are colors used to represent a personal connection to Alzheimer’s. Angie Williams, a volunteer at the event, was holding a orange flower. This means she was walking to support the cause and a vision of the world without Alzheimer’s.

“I even had a boss in the passed whose mother passed from Alzheimer’s and I saw the devastation that it did with the family just how demeaning, and it just stripped away the dignity of the person,” Williams said.

A blue flower indicates a person living with Alzheimer’s and yellow means the person cares for someone struggling with the disease. Williams says walkers at their Lufkin event surpassed their 40,000 dollar goal which will go to Alzheimer’s research.

“But that’s what Lufkin does, Lufkin just always comes together and always puts their money where their mouth is,” Williams said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association over 6 million Americans suffer with the disease. The Association also reports that Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths increased by 16 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I see the effects with my own family with how hard it is to care for someone who sometimes doesn’t even know who they are or who you are,” Williams said.

Jeremy Montgomery was holding a purple flower, to show he is walking for his grandma and grandpa who struggled with the disease.

“Seeing my grandma and grandpa go through it was a pretty difficult time for me and also my family,” Montgomery said.

A single white flower was also on display in the garden to represent the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease which has not happened yet. The flower inspires hope that there will be someone to take the place of the flower one day.

