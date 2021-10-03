East Texas Now Business Break
Waco teenager wounded in shooting, suspect on the loose

crime scene tape near where a 16 year old boy was shot.
crime scene tape near where a 16 year old boy was shot.(Eric Franklin)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Sunday were looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy wounded.

A spokesperson with the police department said the shooting happened Sunday, October 3 near the 1000 Block of Delano. A specific time for the shooting was not provided.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wound to the leg.

The officers immediately rendered aid to stop the bleeding and paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting was a “targeted incident.”

No further information was provided.

