Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After checking on a suspicious vehicle report on County Road 4112, a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputy determined that the vehicle had been stolen and found heroin, meth, and marijuana.

Taylor Leon Davidson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, delivery of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Taylor Davidson (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

“We are working hard to clean up Van Zandt County,” said Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix. If you manufacture, transport, sell, or possess drugs, we will put you in our jail!”

According to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a VZCSO sergeant responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on VZCR 4112.

When the sergeant got to the scene, he spotted the vehicle and spoke to the driver. The sergeant noticed that the vehicle’s ignition had been tampered with, the Facebook post stated.

The sergeant checked the vehicle’s registration and was alerted that it was stolen.

At that point, the VZCSO sergeant took the driver, Davidson, into custody and searched the vehicle. The sergeant discovered heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the vehicle, the Facebook post stated.

Davidson was then taken to the county jail.

