Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Sunday off with a few showers out there, mostly cloudy skies, and even some fog with visibility down to a mile or less at times. Consider adding some time to your morning church commute and taking the umbrella just in case. Fog and clouds should clear during the midmorning hours, along with that, dwindling rain chances. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Once we get past today, we’ll stay dry in East Texas for at least the next five to seven days.

Most of the rain we got over the last week arrived after the Drought Monitor update, so officially most of East Texas is still in Abnormally Dry conditions with a few burn bans still in effect as well. As far as the next chance for rain, that may arrive a week from tomorrow, but there is still plenty of uncertainties right now. Focusing on this forecast period, we’ll see highs around normal over the next week, with sunny/mostly sunny skies and winds generally five to ten miles per hour.

