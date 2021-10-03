East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 39-year-old man allegedly led Lufkin police on a vehicle pursuit after he stabbed a man early Sunday morning.

John Calvin Whitmore, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest with a vehicle. His collective bond amount has been set at $11,500.

According to the Lufkin PD report, the incident occurred at about 12:07 a.m. Sunday.

After Whitmore allegedly stabbed another man in the 1400 block of Norwood Drive, an LPD officer spotted him and tried to make a traffic stop on his vehicle.

Whitmore then fled in his vehicle, the media report stated. The chase ended in the 1800 block of East. Denman Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three architectural firms will be joining forces to renovate the long-vacant former Carlton...
2 architectural firms join forces to renovate long-vacant former Carlton Hotel in Tyler
Person dies after pickup leaves CR 230, winds up upside down in Lake Tyler
69-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville
Police lights.
Marshall man dies in one-vehicle wreck near intersection of East Travis, Maulding
Lindale man pleads guilty
‘I have to forgive you because I don’t want that poison;’ Lindale man pleads guilty to killing two people in 2020

Latest News

Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed
Tyler Women's march 1
People line up at a mobile grill during a fundraiser for two Rusk County deputies who have been...
Community rallies to East Texas deputies suffering from COVID-19
Women's March held in front of Nacogdoches County Courthouse
Nacogdoches residents gather for the ‘March to Protect Women’s Rights’