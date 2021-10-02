East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated/scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s today. Outdoor activities are not out of the question today, I think most of us will stay dry, but you’ll want an umbrella in case you get caught by a shower while you’re out.

This evening, temperatures should be in the mid 70s by around 8PM, and we’ll keep a low rain chance through the overnight hours in to tomorrow. We’ll start Saturday off with temperatures in the upper 60s, possibly some fog out there as well. Rain chances tomorrow are low, but they are there. By Monday, sunny skies return to East Texas. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday into next weekend, with morning lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Chief Deputy Audrey Wright was arrested for driving while intoxicated. (Source:...
Wood County chief deputy resigns after alcohol-related wreck in personal vehicle
Lindale man pleads guilty
‘I have to forgive you because I don’t want that poison;’ Lindale man pleads guilty to killing two people in 2020
Day 4: William Davis trial
Hospital official at Tyler nurse trial describes watching video when patient deteriorated
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
WEBXTRA: Rusk County shooting
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-2-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
More rain possible on Saturday. Cold Front (cool) on Sunday, drier with pleasant temps next week.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
More rain possible on Saturday. Cold Front (cool) on Sunday, drier with pleasant temps next week.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
More showers/thundershowers possible on Saturday. Ending Sun.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips