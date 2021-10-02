East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and thundershowers possible this evening and overnight. Temperatures this evening in the 70s and 80s, with overnight lows cooling down into the upper 60s. Starting off tomorrow, we’ll likely have some fog out there, in addition to a few showers. You’ll want to add some time to your drive to church to be safe, and don’t forget the umbrella! Tomorrow’s rain chances mostly come to an end during the morning, but we can’t rule out an isolated showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies likely tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Once we get past this weekend, we’ll stay dry in East Texas for at least the next five to seven days. Most of the rain we got over the last week arrived after the Drought Monitor update, so officially most of East Texas is still in Abnormally Dry conditions with a few burn bans still in effect as well. As far as the next chance for rain, that may arrive a week from Monday, but there is still plenty of uncertainties right now. Focusing on this forecast period, we’ll see highs around normal over the next seven days, with sunny skies and winds generally five to ten miles per hour. Have a great evening!

