Person dies after pickup leaves CR 230, winds up upside down in Lake Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A person died Friday morning after his truck left County Road 230 and wound up upside down in Lake Tyler.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 10:15 .m. Friday. The wreck occurred on CR 230 about three miles west of Arp.

The preliminary crash report shows that the driver of a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south on CR 230, when for an unknown reason, the truck went off the road, struck a guard rail, and came to rest upside down in Lake Tyler.

“The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith and taken to East Texas Mortuary in Tyler,” the press release stated. “The crash remains under investigation.”

