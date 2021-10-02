Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Moisture continues to move into East Texas from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front is expected to pass through ETX on Sunday, cooling off the mornings and drying out the air. Scattered showers/thundershowers are expected to continue moving through our area through very early on Sunday morning. Once the front passes your location, the rain chances end for several days...if not a few more weeks, so today’s and tomorrow’s rainfall is very important. Winds will shift from the south to the north as the front passes and skies should clear slowly on Sunday and remain Sunny/Clear through the end of this forecast period...or at least next weekend. We are not expecting any severe weather through tomorrow, but a few thunderstorms are possible, but not likely. Have a great weekend and keep praying for more rain.

