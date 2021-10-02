East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Military appreciation celebration happening Saturday at Fred Lobster International Speedway

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - What started out five years ago as an event to welcome a friend home has now turned into a ceremony to honor all veterans.

The fifth annual Veterans Support Commission Military Appreciation Celebration will take place Saturday at Fred Lobster International Speedway.

There will be food, vendors, military awareness booths and military vehicles on display as well as an off-road challenge. Laser tag and a game bus will also be available for the kids.

Proceeds from the non-profit event go to fund scholarships for the Vietnam Veterans Fund of Longview to help veterans in our area.

“We invite each of the veterans to come up on stage during the opening ceremony for each branch of the military to see these men and women that have served our country,” said Pete Gerbine with the Veterans Support Commission Committee.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to help the veterans. I grew up in a military family. I have a nephew who was killed in Afghanistan and so it hits home to us,” said Director at the Veterans Support Commission Nana Thourot.

Organizers say rain or shine they will be out there.

Gates open at 8 a.m. with opening ceremony at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, children 12-17 for $5.

They are located at 23843 County Road 374 just outside of Gladewater.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires
Wood County Chief Deputy Audrey Wright was arrested for driving while intoxicated. (Source:...
Wood County chief deputy resigns after alcohol-related wreck in personal vehicle
Deputies and CID are at the scene.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Henderson
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was unrestrained at the time of the accident and was...
Como man dies in fiery car crash

Latest News

Walk For Vets
Veteran begins walk to Austin to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome
Veterans Fundraising Event
Military appreciation celebration happening Saturday at Fred Lobster International Speedway
Rusk County Shooting Follow Up
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by
William Davis Trial Day 4
Hospital official at Tyler nurse trial describes watching video when patient deteriorated