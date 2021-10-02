Military appreciation celebration happening Saturday at Fred Lobster International Speedway

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - What started out five years ago as an event to welcome a friend home has now turned into a ceremony to honor all veterans.

The fifth annual Veterans Support Commission Military Appreciation Celebration will take place Saturday at Fred Lobster International Speedway.

There will be food, vendors, military awareness booths and military vehicles on display as well as an off-road challenge. Laser tag and a game bus will also be available for the kids.

Proceeds from the non-profit event go to fund scholarships for the Vietnam Veterans Fund of Longview to help veterans in our area.

“We invite each of the veterans to come up on stage during the opening ceremony for each branch of the military to see these men and women that have served our country,” said Pete Gerbine with the Veterans Support Commission Committee.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to help the veterans. I grew up in a military family. I have a nephew who was killed in Afghanistan and so it hits home to us,” said Director at the Veterans Support Commission Nana Thourot.

Organizers say rain or shine they will be out there.

Gates open at 8 a.m. with opening ceremony at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, children 12-17 for $5.

They are located at 23843 County Road 374 just outside of Gladewater.

