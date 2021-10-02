East Texas Now Business Break
Marshall man dies in one-vehicle wreck near intersection of East Travis, Maulding

Police lights.(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 65-year-old man died Friday afternoon after his vehicle left the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle and a tree, according to the Marshall Police Department.

According to a press release, Marshall police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of East Travis and Maulding shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

“The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was a 65-year-old male with a history of medical issues from Marshall,” the press release stated. “He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation into the cause of his crash is ongoing.”

