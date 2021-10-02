Mark In Texas History: Frankston City Park gazebo still stands 101 years later
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the town of Frankston, there is a spot in the downtown square which has had a gazebo for more than 100 years.
The city of Frankston is named for “Miss Frankie,” Frankie Miller. Miss Frankie donated this site, known as the town square, for a city park.
The park came into existence in 1908. A post office and many businesses had opened and surrounded the park.
A gazebo was built around 1920 and became the site of different social events.
The square continues to serve as the town’s social and business center. The park was designated with a historical marker in 1995.
If you want to check out the gazebo and square, they are located on the intersection of Main and Elm in Frankston.
