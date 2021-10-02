East Texas Now Business Break
Mark In Texas History: Frankston City Park gazebo still stands 101 years later

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the town of Frankston, there is a spot in the downtown square which has had a gazebo for more than 100 years.

The city of Frankston is named for “Miss Frankie,” Frankie Miller. Miss Frankie donated this site, known as the town square, for a city park.

Frankston City Park's gazebo has stood for more than a century.
Frankston City Park's gazebo has stood for more than a century.(KLTV)

The park came into existence in 1908. A post office and many businesses had opened and surrounded the park.

A gazebo was built around 1920 and became the site of different social events.

The square continues to serve as the town’s social and business center. The park was designated with a historical marker in 1995.

If you want to check out the gazebo and square, they are located on the intersection of Main and Elm in Frankston.

