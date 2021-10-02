Hundreds attend East Texas Woman’s March in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Temperatures were cool, and a touch of fall was in the air Saturday morning as hundred showed up on Tyler’s downtown square for the East Texas Woman’s March.

The event saw a diverse crowd peacefully marching, carrying signs, and chanting.

The organizers said their message is about women having equal autonomy as men.

“We are so proud to be a part of the national effort for the woman’s march, and we know that there are voices in Tyler that wanted to support this, and this is proof that the people are here,” said Mitzy Rusk, a volunteer. “Women, men, women my age, young women, young people here, came out to today. Because we must have a change in Texas, and we must support women.”

Along with the march, there were vendors, political candidates, and voter registration booths set up in the square.

Hundreds of people showed up for the East Texas Woman's March on the downtown square in Tyler Saturday morning. (Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff) (Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.