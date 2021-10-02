East Texas Now Business Break
Community rallies to East Texas deputies suffering from COVID-19

People line up at a mobile grill during a fundraiser for two Rusk County deputies who have been battling COVID-19. (Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff)(Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There has been a huge outpouring of community support for two East Texas law enforcement officers stricken and deeply effected by COVID-19.

Two Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were hospitalized with COVID months ago, and the effort is being made to help them and their families overcome medical and other expenses.

A line of cars that was waiting in the rain at a mobile grill in Henderson was about more than getting a meal. It was about raising money for two deputies and their families.

“That will go all to Logan Garrett’s family and Charlie Baileys family to help them recoup losses for the families going back and forth to Shreveport every day. Try to help with medical expenses which are going to be astronomical,” said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

The benefit was organized by the Rusk County Peace Officer’s Association for Rusk County Jail Deputy Logan Garrett and Patrol Deputy Charles Bailey.

Both were hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19 for months.

“We’ve had several cases here over the last month or so. Logan Garrett, who’s been a detention officer here for quite some time, contracted it several months ago, and it hit him very hard. He was in ICU for over four months. They were teaching him how to walk again and he ‘coded’ twice,” Valdez said.

Bailey remains hospitalized in Shreveport. But help is coming from several counties.

“Mount Enterprise school district, Panola County Sheriff’s office. Just seeing the community show up and everybody supporting, it’s been a blast. We are really appreciative of them coming out and donating,” said Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cassandra Shaw.

“So many people are giving donations, and they’re just saying thank you, they want to say thank you personally. It is overwhelming,” said Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jana Enloe.

Garrett is home rehabbing and recovering, while Bailey is still in the hospital.

“I can’t say enough about the family atmosphere we have here and the willingness to help,” Valdez said.

If you’d like to help, you can send a donation to PO Box 414 Henderson, Texas 75653.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

