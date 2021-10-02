East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

69-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Jacksonville Police Department

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (News Release) - On October 1, 2021, at 7:38 p.m. Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. The accident occurred in the 1,000 block of South Jackson. The pedestrian was transported to the U.T. Health emergency room in Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian has been identified as Thomas Reed, 69 years of age from Jacksonville. Reed had been attempting to cross Jackson Street from the east to the west and was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Jackson Street.

The vehicle is a 2011 Jeep Liberty driven by Thomas Hickman, 26 years of age from Jacksonville. Hickman immediately stopped, as did many bystanders who rendered aid and summoned emergency services.

Hickman was not injured. There is no evidence of impairment or excessive speed and no charges will be filed against Hickman.

Most Read

Wood County Chief Deputy Audrey Wright was arrested for driving while intoxicated. (Source:...
Wood County chief deputy resigns after alcohol-related wreck in personal vehicle
Lindale man pleads guilty
‘I have to forgive you because I don’t want that poison;’ Lindale man pleads guilty to killing two people in 2020
Day 4: William Davis trial
Hospital official at Tyler nurse trial describes watching video when patient deteriorated
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
WEBXTRA: Rusk County shooting
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by

Latest News

Police lights.
Marshall man dies in one-vehicle wreck near intersection of East Travis, Maulding
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-2-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Walk For Vets
Veteran begins walk to Austin to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome
Rusk County Shooting Follow Up
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by