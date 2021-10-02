69-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

From the Jacksonville Police Department

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (News Release) - On October 1, 2021, at 7:38 p.m. Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. The accident occurred in the 1,000 block of South Jackson. The pedestrian was transported to the U.T. Health emergency room in Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian has been identified as Thomas Reed, 69 years of age from Jacksonville. Reed had been attempting to cross Jackson Street from the east to the west and was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Jackson Street.

The vehicle is a 2011 Jeep Liberty driven by Thomas Hickman, 26 years of age from Jacksonville. Hickman immediately stopped, as did many bystanders who rendered aid and summoned emergency services.

Hickman was not injured. There is no evidence of impairment or excessive speed and no charges will be filed against Hickman.