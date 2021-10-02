3 architecture firms join forces to renovate long-vacant former Carlton Hotel in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three architectural firms, including a Tyler-based company, will be collaborating to breathe new life into the long-vacant Carlton Hotel building located on Broadway Avenue just south of the Smith County Courthouse.

“We are super excited to be collaborating with @norfliving on another high-rise building renovation, the former Carlton Hotel in Tyler, TX,” a post on the Fitzpatrick Architects Facebook page stated. “We’re loving these groovy historical photos of the building in its heyday.”

#Repost Albert Architecture] with @make_repost ・・・ We are super excited to be collaborating with @norfliving on another... Posted by Fitzpatrick Architects on Friday, October 1, 2021

According to a New Orleans City Business blog, NORF Companies, a New Orleans-based real estate firm, has acquired the former Carlton Hotel as part of its plan to redevelop historic properties around the United States.

“The property was acquired through two of NORF’s real estate investment funds which focus on investing in properties located in Qualified Opportunity Zones, a news release said,” according to the blog. “The program was created through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and provides tax incentives for developers to invest in economically distressed areas.”

The blog stated that NORF plans to restore the vacant 15-story, 1115,000-square-foot building into mixed-use, multi-family housing with more than 100 residential units. It will also have commercial space, a rooftop pool, and a cabana.

The project will use federal and state Historic Tax Credits and possibly New Market Tax credits.

“The design will be Fitzpatrick Architects located in Tyler, along with Albert Architecture in New Orleans,” the blog stated.

Fitzpatrick Architects have designed or are in the process of designing buildings all over Tyler. Some of their projects include the TJC Energy Center, Ear, Nose, and Throat of East Texas, the City of Tyler Rose Complex Master Plan and Conference Center, City of Tyler Fire Station No. 4, and the Bergfeld Park Amphitheater.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.