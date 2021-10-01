Wood County chief deputy resigns after alcohol-related wreck in personal vehicle

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A day after she was involved in an alcohol-related wreck in her personal vehicle, the chief deputy with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has resigned.

Audrey Nicole Oglesby Wright, of Mineola, was booked into the Wood County Jail on Sept. 29 on a driving while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration f .15 or more charge. She was released later that day after she posted a $5,000 surety bond.

Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole said that Wright had been out on sick leave before her arrest. He added that she resigned from her post as chief deputy the day after her arrest.

Cole said that Wright has been his chief deputy since he took office in January.

The sheriff said his office let the Texas Department of Public Safety handle the crash investigation because they didn’t want to give even a hint of impropriety.

