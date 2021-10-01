Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on the scene at a single vehicle wreck at west Birdsong and Loop 281 in Longview.

A driver lost control of her SUV while turning onto Birdsong. It went down an embankment and into a ditch. There were two adults and three children in the vehicle. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The children were in car seats

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.