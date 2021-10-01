WEBXTRA: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators told KLTV News that the shooting incident that occurred Thursday night was not a drive-by.

Both men who were shot did not live in the 3100 block of State Highway 64 outside the loop in Henderson. RCSO investigators said both men drove to that location and shot at each other.

Both men suffered wounds to their lower bodies.

The two men have been identified as Frank Torres Lewis, 48, and George Anthony Jr., 25.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.