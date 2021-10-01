East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators told KLTV News that the shooting incident that occurred Thursday night was not a drive-by.

Both men who were shot did not live in the 3100 block of State Highway 64 outside the loop in Henderson. RCSO investigators said both men drove to that location and shot at each other.

Both men suffered wounds to their lower bodies.

The two men have been identified as Frank Torres Lewis, 48, and George Anthony Jr., 25.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires
Deputies and CID are at the scene.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Henderson
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was unrestrained at the time of the accident and was...
Como man dies in fiery car crash
Police are investigating
Wreck knocks out power to thousands in south Tyler

Latest News

Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
WEBXTRA: Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
Lindale man pleads guilty
‘I have to forgive you because I don’t want that poison;’ Lindale man pleads guilty to killing two people in 2020
WEBXTRA: Rusk County shooting
WEBXTRA: Rusk County shooting