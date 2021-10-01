East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Allen West speaks to packed house at Anderson County Republican Party fundraiser

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALESTINE Texas (KLTV) - A candidate for the Texas governor’s seat was in Palestine Thursday.

Republican Allen West signed books, had dinner, and spoke to a packed house at a fundraiser for the Anderson County Republican Party.

Event organizers told KLTV News that West was scheduled to speak at the same event a year ago when he was the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, but it was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

