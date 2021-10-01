East Texas Now Business Break
Website connects people to fun destinations in East Texas

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara about a website that helps people decide what to do in neighboring towns.

GoEastTexas.com can make it easy to find places you didn’t know you wanted to go to. You sign up to get a passport which can be redeemed at participating businesses for their discounts. And if you complete one of the three tours offered you can be eligible for prizes. It started when several area cities reps were brainstorming.

