Veteran begins walk to Austin to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome

John Mumby served in the U.S. Army infantry in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - John Mumby kicked off his walk Friday morning at the Winnsboro American Legion and is bound for Austin.

The trek is meant to bring awareness of Gulf War illnesses both mental and physical and to raise funds for Gulf War Syndrome research.

Mumby, who served in the U.S. Army infantry in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, said that he “suffers from multiple Gulf War Syndrome symptoms that are debilitating at times.”

(KLTV Jeff Chavez)

He plans to cover 15 to 20 miles a day in the 300-mile hike. He has completed several walks in the past for the cause.

He said he hopes “everyone gets involved because it is debilitating to the veterans that have it [Gulf War Syndrome]” and “to keep marching.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

