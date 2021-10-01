East Texas Now Business Break
Texas A&M Police debut new K-9 officer Echo

K-9 Echo, UPD's newest addition to the police force.
K-9 Echo, UPD's newest addition to the police force.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Police added a new member to their department, K-9 Echo.

Echo is a Dutch Shepherd that will be used for bomb sniffing and tracking suspects. Echo is just one of three K-9 officers that are part of the University Police Department.

Echo is the department’s first tracking dog. The other two are just for bomb sniffing. Echo’s handler Clay Crenshaw says having him as an addition to their police force is critical. Before, they would have to call other local law enforcement to get a tracking dog to help while searching for a suspect.

“There are many times that a tracking dog is needed, and there is a limited number of tracking dogs in the area. So it is a real big benefit to the department to have one here and to the other local agencies,” said Officer Crenshaw.

K-9 Echo is made possible thanks to K9s4Cops.

Echo and his partner Officer Crenshaw will be at games, events, and around campus keeping the community safe.

