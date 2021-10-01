East Texas Now Business Break
Some games will be a little soggy tonight

Red Zone forecast
Red Zone forecast
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Forecast for the RED ZONE for this evening’s games...

Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies are expected with scattered showers and a few thundershowers possible. At this point, it looks like just scattered showers and maybe, just maybe, an isolated thundershower. Chances should slowly diminish throughout the evening. Temperatures remain mild...generally in the lower to middle 70s and winds should be Southeasterly at 5-10 mph. Please have your KLTV/KTRE Weather Apps handy so that you and your family/fans will stay alert to any changes in the weather. Good Luck to all this evening.

Shelbyville uses explosive plays to trounce Detroit 40-12
