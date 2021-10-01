East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smoke causes evacuation at Shreveport Regional Airport

Staff stand outside the Shreveport Regional Airport following evacuation orders from the...
Staff stand outside the Shreveport Regional Airport following evacuation orders from the Shreveport Fire department.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a possible fire at the Shreveport Regional Airport around 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Roughly 50 to 60 customers and airport personnel were evacuated from the airport. An airport spokesperson said that the airport had an electricity issue, which caused a backup generator to begin operation. It was reported that two turbines in the generator began to overheat and start producing smoke.

Smoke began to fill the terminal and an evacuation was called. Overall the airport was closed for a total of 20 minutes and is currently operating normally with no flights delayed.

There is still no word on when the airport will resume using regular power.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires
Deputies and CID are at the scene.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Henderson
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was unrestrained at the time of the accident and was...
Como man dies in fiery car crash
Wood County Chief Deputy Audrey Wright was arrested for driving while intoxicated. (Source:...
Wood County chief deputy resigns after alcohol-related wreck in personal vehicle

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WATCH: CHRISTUS Clinical Director gives reaction upon seeing security footage
WATCH: CHRISTUS Clinical Director gives reaction upon seeing security footage
John Mumby served in the U.S. Army infantry in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm
Veteran begins walk to Austin to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview
WEBXTRA: Woman loses control of vehicle; minor injuries after crash in Longview