Smith County grand jury indicts man who allegedly injured SCSO deputy during pursuit

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly struck a Smith County SWAT team member with his vehicle when he was trying to flee from law enforcement on June 29.

Ernesto Joel Castellon, 17, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, tamper with identification numbers, and two counts of unlawful transfer of certain weapons.

His collective bond amount has been set at $2.2 million.

When the Smith County grand jury met in the 241st Judicial District Court on Aug. 26, they indicted Castellon on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault against a public servant, and four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

According to a press release, Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators were doing surveillance in the rea of the Pilot Truck Stop located at FM 14 and Interstate 20 when they spotted a man known to have outstanding felony warrants.

“Several members of the Smith County SWAT Team and Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit attempted to take the suspect, Ernesto Castellon, into custody,” the press release stated. “Castellon fled the location in his vehicle, striking a SWAT Team member and knocking him to the pavement.”

Castellon then allegedly fled south on FM 14 toward Tyler, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. He entered the Tyler city limits and continued south on Church Street. SCSO deputies were close behind him, the press release stated.

“As Castellon approached the T-intersection of Pabst St. and Berta, a Smith County Deputy struck the rear of his vehicle,” the press release stated. “Castellon then lost control and ran off of the road into a grassy area. He was quickly taken into custody without anyone being injured. A subsequent inventory of the vehicle uncovered a large amount of illicit narcotics.”

After Castellon was taken to UT Health Tyler as a precaution, he was released. The Smith County SWAT team member was treated at a local hospital.

