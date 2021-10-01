Shelbyville uses explosive plays to trounce Detroit 40-12

MARSHALL, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelbyville Dragons improved to 4-2 on the year with a 40-12 win over Detroit Thursday night.

The game, held in Marshall, was called with six minutes left in the 4th quarter due to lightning in the area.

Shelbyville jumped out to a 24-6 lead at the half thanks to three big touchdowns by Jakorey Standley. Standley had a 80+ yard quarterback keeper for the first score. On the next drive he returned an interception for a 39 yard touchdown and right before half had a passing touchdown.

He added two more scores in the second half.

The Dragons will be off next week and then face Garrison to open district play on October 15.

