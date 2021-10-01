East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We finally saw more showers/thundershowers develop this evening across portions of East Texas and a few may linger into the overnight hours. We continue to see chances for rain through early Sunday morning when a cold front moves through East Texas. Isolated thundershowers and a few storms are possible, but no significant severe weather is expected, just a few isolated thunderstorms...mainly on Saturday afternoon/evening and into the overnight hours. Drier and cooler air settles in next week with cooler mornings and fairly mild afternoons as lower humidity values move in. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s Tuesday through Thursday mornings with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. A mild week ahead for next week. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires
A Tyler ISD bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.
Tyler ISD bus hit after crash
The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person, 83-year-old Jack Curtis Hall.
Longview police locate missing 83-year-old man

Latest News

More scattered showers/thundershowers are possible through early Sunday Morning.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Showers/thundershowers are still possible through Sun AM. Cooler/Drier Next Week.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Showers/thundershowers are still possible through Sun AM. Cooler/Drier Next Week.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips