Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We finally saw more showers/thundershowers develop this evening across portions of East Texas and a few may linger into the overnight hours. We continue to see chances for rain through early Sunday morning when a cold front moves through East Texas. Isolated thundershowers and a few storms are possible, but no significant severe weather is expected, just a few isolated thunderstorms...mainly on Saturday afternoon/evening and into the overnight hours. Drier and cooler air settles in next week with cooler mornings and fairly mild afternoons as lower humidity values move in. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s Tuesday through Thursday mornings with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. A mild week ahead for next week. Have a great night.

