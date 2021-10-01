East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few showers will be diminishing early this morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies.  Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and 70s this morning.  More showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.  Scattered rain will last until evening and then diminish.  A few isolated showers could last into kickoff of the area football games, but should quickly die out after sunset.  A slow moving cold front begins to move into East Texas this weekend.  Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front and some could move in as early as Saturday morning.  The front begins to push into East Texas late Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and then some showers overnight into Sunday morning as the cold front moves farther south.  Clearing skies are expected by Sunday late day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was unrestrained at the time of the accident and was...
Como man dies in fiery car crash
76-year-old Jerry Marlar of Longview.
Missing Longview man found safe
Police are investigating
Wreck knocks out power to thousands in south Tyler

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-01-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-01-21
More scattered showers/thundershowers are possible through early Sunday Morning.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
More scattered showers/thundershowers are possible through early Sunday Morning.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Showers/thundershowers are still possible through Sun AM. Cooler/Drier Next Week.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips