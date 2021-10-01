East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin man’s Lego collection spans 17 years

Greg Smith of Lufkin has a Lego collection that includes motorized pieces and full sets of...
Greg Smith of Lufkin has a Lego collection that includes motorized pieces and full sets of Disney, Star Wars and more.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Lego man, more commonly known as Greg Smith, is a member of the Pinecrest Retirement Community. He bought his first Lego set 17 years ago on his honeymoon in Disney World.

Today, the retired technical engineer now has 91 sets in his collection. He counts how many times he touches a piece, which is an average of six times during a build. Smith said he knows he’s well over a million touches at this point in his hobby.

“The precision that Lego puts into it, for something to press, fit and snap together ... not even snap, it just presses together, and stays together. It’s, from an engineering background it’s just incredible,” Smith said.

Smith runs a lot of the motorized display pieces off of a control panel on his iPad. The technical aspect of his work extends outside of his Lego collection, and as Heath Foust the executive director of Pinecrest, explained, it will soon help bring some needed aid to the staff.

“With Greg, his talent is computers. We have a lot of people that are not tech-savvy, and so he is going to be my main spokesperson to help teach our elders how to use the iPad, so that way they can place their food orders or look at the activity calendar,” Foust said.

Smith used to do hot rod and race car construction as well. Now with arthritis, he likes how his work with Legos keeps his hands moving in a comfortable environment. No matter if it’s Star Wars, Harry Potter, or Jurassic Park, Smith will add in his own signature to the finished product to make it worthy of his collection. The final touch makes each piece as unique as the man who assembled them.

“For every piece that I’ve built, yeah I’ll add something of my own to it. It’s probably very minute and you’ll never notice it, but I try to blend something in just because.”

