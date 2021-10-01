East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Irving Instagram drug trafficker sentenced to 19+ years

A drug trafficking ring used Instagram to advertise and sell narcotics.
A drug trafficking ring used Instagram to advertise and sell narcotics.(Source: Instagram, CNN)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The leader of a drug trafficking ring that advertised narcotics on Instagram and Telegram was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ricardo Rosas Garcia, 24, plead guilty in April to conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison on Thursday.

The drug trafficking ring used Instagram to advertise and sell cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD and other drugs, in addition to facilitating illegal firearm sales.

The Irving Police Department had received complaints from Irving area high schools, and it discovered the organization employed juveniles as young as 15 to sell drugs for them.

Garcia was arrested on Aug. 1, 2020 after the Irving Police Department conducted several undercover buys. Three of Garcia’s coconspirators also plead guilty this spring.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three architectural firms will be joining forces to renovate the long-vacant former Carlton...
2 architectural firms join forces to renovate long-vacant former Carlton Hotel in Tyler
Person dies after pickup leaves CR 230, winds up upside down in Lake Tyler
69-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville
Police lights.
Marshall man dies in one-vehicle wreck near intersection of East Travis, Maulding
Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Van Zandt County deputy checks on suspicious vehicle, makes arrest after finding heroin, meth, weed

Latest News

Miss Texas Latina contestant Michelle Gamboa
Woman eyes Miss Texas Latina title
East Texan has her sights on the Miss Texas Latina title
East Texan has her sights on the Miss Texas Latina title
RAW INTERVIEW: Miss Texas Latina contestant Michelle Gamboa
Supporters and advocates were supposed to get together for the 65 Roses Gala this evening,...
65 Roses Gala cancelled due to COVID-19; family reflects
Two U.S. service members who have recovered from COVID-19 are asking a Federal Judge to stop...
Two service members go to court against COVID vaccine mandate