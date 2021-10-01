Henderson ISD finding unique ways to recruit, retain teachers during national shortage

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Along with many shortages that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts are continuing to see a shortage in teachers.

Stephanie Bonneau, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Henderson ISD, says there are a few main reasons for the shortage. A handful of them all came in at the same time and others resigned because of the virus.

“That’s leaving us with a disproportionate gap on the front end,” Bonneau said.

But Henderson ISD has been combating this by hiring long-term substitutes for the classroom, as research shows consistency results in better student learning. The district also has mentorship programs and are now a part of the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment.

“What this means is we are collecting data this year from our teachers based on their performance,” Bonneau said. “So their review and their students performance and their growth and our top 15 percent teachers will all have potential to get a lump sum payment, it’ll be in two years, but it’s up to $23,000 per teacher.”

Bonneau said they have many teachers coming in from alternative certification programs. Chad Ali is a life skills teacher and coach at the high school who came through this last year.

“I knew that it was something on my heart, it was something that I knew was a need. I think that these types of programs that give people an opportunity that are in a different career field, that want to find something different, that want to make a difference. This gives them an opportunity to be able to do that while they’re also working on their certifications and working on their degrees. So there’s a lot of flexibility,” Ali said.

Six year Legal Studies teacher Suellen Perry said the last year hasn’t been easy, but being able to have mentoring programs and peer support is crucial.

“The dynamic of the classroom and classroom management and all of the different legal and administrative requirements that teachers have to fulfill, it’s extremely challenging and it can be very overwhelming,” Perry said. “So having a mentor that you can both informally and formally talk with, share your concerns, get reaffirmed that a lot of the struggles are natural and get tips for how to deal with different situations, it is incredibly important.”

Henderson ISD said they have just over 230 teachers right now.

