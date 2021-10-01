East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Henderson County deputies arrest 5 in illegal gaming raid

Bradley Winkles, Brenda Ivey, Melissa Garland and Alvina Warren. Not pictured is Kimberly Venn.
Bradley Winkles, Brenda Ivey, Melissa Garland and Alvina Warren. Not pictured is Kimberly Venn.(Source: Henderson County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in Henderson County seized thousands in cash, dozens of machines and drugs following an ongoing investigation into illegal gaming.

Kimberly Ann Venn, 53, of Malakoff, Alvina Warren, 67, of Mabank, Bradley Don Winkles, 49, of Canton, Melissa Ann Garland, 40, of Kemp, and Brenda Sue Ivey, 53, of Mabank, are each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place and possession of gambling device. Venn is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said deputies executed a search warrant overnight Wednesday. The arrests come following an investigation that lasted a few weeks.

Hillhouse said deputies seized $65,000 in cash and about 50 gaming machines. The raid was on a business between the areas of Payne Springs and Caney City.

Hillhouse has been busy over the years with illegal gaming busts, with many raids in 2017 and 2018. The raids have been fewer and farther between since.

“I’m hoping the word will get out that we’re not longer investigating these as misdemeanors and the DA has been successful in prosecuting these as felonies,” Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said Venn was caught with a large amount of drugs. He said he believes drugs were likely being dealt out of the business.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola
Wood County volunteer firefighter accused of setting 8 fires
Deputies and CID are at the scene.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Henderson
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was unrestrained at the time of the accident and was...
Como man dies in fiery car crash
Wood County Chief Deputy Audrey Wright was arrested for driving while intoxicated. (Source:...
Wood County chief deputy resigns after alcohol-related wreck in personal vehicle

Latest News

Greg Smith of Lufkin has a Lego collection that includes motorized pieces and full sets of...
Lufkin man’s Lego collection spans 17 years
WEBXTRA: Website connects people to fun destinations in East Texas
Website connects people to fun destinations in East Texas
WEBXTRA: Website connects people to fun destinations in East Texas
WEBXTRA: Website connects people to fun destinations in East Texas
Ernesto Castellon was arrested on Tuesday.
Smith County grand jury indicts man who allegedly injured SCSO deputy during pursuit