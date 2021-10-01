Henderson County deputies arrest 5 in illegal gaming raid

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in Henderson County seized thousands in cash, dozens of machines and drugs following an ongoing investigation into illegal gaming.

Kimberly Ann Venn, 53, of Malakoff, Alvina Warren, 67, of Mabank, Bradley Don Winkles, 49, of Canton, Melissa Ann Garland, 40, of Kemp, and Brenda Sue Ivey, 53, of Mabank, are each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place and possession of gambling device. Venn is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said deputies executed a search warrant overnight Wednesday. The arrests come following an investigation that lasted a few weeks.

Hillhouse said deputies seized $65,000 in cash and about 50 gaming machines. The raid was on a business between the areas of Payne Springs and Caney City.

Hillhouse has been busy over the years with illegal gaming busts, with many raids in 2017 and 2018. The raids have been fewer and farther between since.

“I’m hoping the word will get out that we’re not longer investigating these as misdemeanors and the DA has been successful in prosecuting these as felonies,” Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said Venn was caught with a large amount of drugs. He said he believes drugs were likely being dealt out of the business.

