Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas!! Today will be a bit on the gray side as skies are set to remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms likely throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours. Severe threats for today are quite low, but localized heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding issues in low-lying, poor drainage areas so please be safe out on the roads today. Temperatures will trend much cooler than yesterday, with highs warming into the middle 80s areawide this afternoon. SOME rain will still be around by kick off time this evening, so if you are planning on attending a high school football game tonight then you will want to bring the umbrella just to be safe. Our Saturday will be quite similar to today, with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and isolated storms on and off throughout the day, and cooler highs ranging in the lower to middle 80s. If you have any outdoor events planned for Saturday, it would not hurt to have an INDOOR Plan B. Our next cold front arrives on Sunday and will help push the last of our rain out of East Texas. Showers and thundershowers should be out of East Texas by Sunday afternoon and skies will clear out through the rest of the day. The forecast gets quite and a lot more comfortable by next week as morning lows will range in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and highs stay pleasant in the lower to middle 80s. Our skies look to remain clear and sunny for most of the next work week and humidity values will finally be on the lower side as well. Next week will be very pleasant, so in the meantime lets cross our fingers and try to get as much rain out of the next couple of days as possible!

