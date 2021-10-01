Day 4 William Davis trial: Experts talk about data details from hospital equipment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The fourth day of the trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital got underway Friday.

The state continues to call witnesses.

The trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients began in Tyler Tuesday.

12:10 p.m. - Teresa Meeks, the clinical director for CVICU Christus Mother Frances, said that she has been with Mother Frances since 2016. She told the jury that “events” started happening in 2017 and 2018 that could not be explained. She added that multiple patients took a turn for the worst.

Meeks said these types of events are extremely uncommon. She also said that these “unexplained events” only happened during the night shift. (Davis always worked the night shift.)

After Meeks’ testimony, the trial took a break for lunch. Testimony will resume at 1:15 p.m.

11:29 a.m. - Joshua Harris, sales rep for Baxter Health said he was called out to Tyler in early 2018 to download information from a pump. He also discussed how they are able to get information from the pumps.

Colleen Wheaty also spoke about how pumps work. She said she was looking at pump records from the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2018.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Davis pleaded not guilty as the trial got underway. The prosecutor, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman began opening arguments.

“A hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide,” Putman said during his arguments.

Putman laid out evidence surrounding the death of one of the people who died. Christopher Greenaway, 47, had undergone a successful surgery, but went from being healthy to crashing levels. Greenaway developed clots in the brain, blocking his blood flow and exhibited stroke-like symptoms. He went from being fine to being unconscious.

Greenaway would receive a CT scan and his arterial space was found to have “a lot” of air in it. Doctors were trying to figure out what happened, but didn’t want to suspect someone did it on purpose. Greenaway died in August of 2017.

Putman said another suspected victim, 58-year-old Joseph Kalina, had a similar story. Kalina was doing fine but then took a turn for the worst. He would also eventually die of injuries sustained at the hospital.

Putman said at the time, newly installed security cameras showed William Davis enter Kalina’s room. Davis watched from down the hall as nurses sprinted down the hall to help Kalina.

Lead defense attorney Phillip Hayes testified.

“The thing about strokes is they’re not uncommon in a hospital setting,” Hayes said acknowledging the deaths of the individuals.

Hayes also said the trial will show that Davis did not kill the patients.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.