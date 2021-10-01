City of Midland engineer charged with child sex crime

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A city employee in Midland has been charged with a child sex crime.

According to the City of Midland, Matt Carr, city engineer, was arrested Thursday for continuous sexual assault of a child.

The City of Midland has now terminated Carr’s employment.

A mugshot and arrest affidavit for Carr were not immediately available.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.