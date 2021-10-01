A Better East Texas: Holiday retail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Can you believe that some retailers already have Christmas decorations up?

We’ve all had discussions about how retailers seem to start earlier and earlier pushing holiday décor and even some holiday pricing and sales tactics. But that probably won’t be very effective this year. In fact, it is probably a good idea to start your holiday shopping now, not because you will find the best deals, but rather the condition of our supply chain for retail goods, especially ones that are produced in Asian countries is in dire condition.

You need only look offshore in the country’s west coast ports to see massive cargo ships, anchored, waiting to be offloaded. But COVID-19 restrictions and the ghost worker economy have created shortages of port workers, truckers, and other critical points in the delivery system. You are starting to see the impact of this with many retailers - think home appliance and furniture stores and others, that can’t get products.

Another point is the U.S. economic policy and the fact that other ports around the world are working twenty-four-seven to move products our way and we don’t have workers, thus we aren’t matching the workflow of these originating countries. While there are some logistical issues at some ports, the real problem is again, workers. Workers are needed but we have paid some to wait on the sidelines, some labor groups need to step up and others have just moved on.

So, start your holiday shopping now and maybe, just maybe your purchases will arrive in time.

