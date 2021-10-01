2 injured in drive-by shooting in Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says his deputies and criminal investigators are working a shooting Thursday night.

Valdez said the drive-by shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Hwy. 64 outside the loop in Henderson. He said a vehicle drove by a yard on 64 and shot at a person who was outside. Two people have been injured, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. One of the victims was able to talk to first responders, Valdez said.

Investigators are speaking to witnesses to piece together how the shooting occurred. They have located shell casings at scene in the driveway as well as on the improved shoulder of Hwy, 64. The scene should be cleared in a few hours, Valdez said.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time.

