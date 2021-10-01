East Texas Now Business Break
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID

By Brendan Ponton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – A Virginia girl died this week from complications of COVID-19.

Now, her parents are sharing their painful story and speaking out with a message to others.

“I never thought my perfectly healthy daughter would die from COVID,” said mom Nicole Sperry.

Nicole and Jeff Sperry say their 10-year-old daughter Teresa was full of love and compassion before dying Monday from complications of COVID-19.

“She was healthy. She never had more than just a simple cold,” said Nicole Sperry. “She was active, she would go out and she was learning how to roller skate and I was going to buy roller skates for Christmas. That’s not going to happen now.”

Teresa was a fifth grader at Hillpoint Elementary School in Suffolk, the sister to three brothers and a happy person.

“She was just the type of friend that you always want to have,” her mom said. “No matter what, no matter who you are.”

Teresa first got sick on Wednesday, Sept. 22. It started with a headache that turned into a fever and a nasty cough.

Along the way she tested positive for COVID.

On Monday, her parents said it appeared she stopped breathing at home.

Teresa was taken Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk and then transferred to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk, where her heart stopped.

Medics spent 30 minutes trying to bring her back to life.

“I had to leave her there … no parent should have to go through that,” Nicole Sperry said.

Teresa’s parents wanted to share her story because they have a message for others.

“It’s a simple thing, wear a mask, get vaccinated, care about everybody else,” her mom said.

Teresa’s funeral still needs to be planned, but now Jeff Sperry has COVID. The family is under quarantine.

“I just want to make sure people know that my daughter was a beautiful, loving, caring person … and if it can happen to her, it can happen to anybody,” he said. “I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

