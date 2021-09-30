East Texas Now Business Break
YouTube It: Baylor’s Issac Power learned how to punt online

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In Baylor’s win over Iowa State, Baylor junior Issac Power flipped the field with a 54.5 yard average on four punts, with three inside the 20. Coach Aranda said Issac Power’s punts gave the team momentum when they needed it most.

We spoke with Issac and learned that Baylor and Coach Aranda should be thankful for some YouTube tutorials out there.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

