Wreck knocks out power to thousands in south Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of residents in south Tyler are without power after a traffic crash on Troup Highway.

Sometime before 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Tyler Police were called to a wreck in 5000 block of Troup Highway near the intersection with Shiloh Road.

The crash knocked out power for neighborhoods in the area. According to Oncor, at least 2,600 customers are impacted by the outage. The provider estimates service will be restored by 6:30 a.m.

By 5:45 a.m., the wreck had been cleared and traffic signals were functional again.

Additional information about the wreck was not immediately available.

