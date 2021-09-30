World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build facility in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leprino Foods and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) are expected to announce the construction of a new 850,000 square foot mozzarella cheese and nutrition manufacturing facility in East Lubbock County. The announcement will happen at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Fibermax Center for Discovery.

Last week LEDA said they would announce the largest single private capital investment in Lubbock’s history.

The manufacturing plant is expected to process about eight million pounds of milk per day. The milk required will be supplied by local dairy farmers. The company expects to make Mozzarella and Nutrition Products. The finished products will then be distributed throughout the United States and internationally.

According to official documents, the location of the plant is expected to be east of East Loop 289 and north 19th Street, on property the company purchased from Roosevelt ISD. The construction is expected to begin in Summer 2022 and commercial operations will begin in January 2025.

Leprino Foods Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese and is a known leader in cheese technology. Leprino is a privately held company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Leprino has nine production facilities in the United States, with the closest one in Roswell, NM. The company operates plants in Northern Ireland, Wales, and Brazil. In addition to mozzarella, Leprino also produces whey products including sweet whey, whey protein concentrate and lactose. Leprino Foods products are distributed worldwide. Currently, Leprino does not have a manufacturing presence in Texas but only inventory at third party cold storage warehouses.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.