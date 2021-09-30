East Texas Now Business Break
Volunteer Central: Groups that need a hand in first week of October

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re ready to get out of the house and lend a helping hand, reach out to one of these organizations to see how you can help:

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County

Become a “Project Lifesaver” volunteer! Change the battery every two months in a life-saving transmitter bracelet for people who have dementia and have a tendency to wander and get lost. We work with local law enforcement to administer this program. A home visit provides encouragement for the caregiver and the person with dementia. Full training is provided and is very flexible! Call (903) 509-8323.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Mrs. Roxbury at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers change lives! Great training, great people, and great experiences are ahead for volunteers at The Hospice of East Texas. Be a friendly face and a caring “new friend” who visits with patients at their homes while caregivers take a much-needed break; or visit a patient at a nursing home and brighten their day. Our volunteers tell us: “Being a hospice volunteer is the most rewarding work they’ve ever done”. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.

PATH

PATH has volunteer opportunities available in our Emergency Services department, such as Receptionist, Caseworkers, Panty, and special summer drives. Minimum age is 15. PATH operates Monday-Thursday with two volunteer shifts of 8a-1p or 1p-6p. Contact Michael at 903--617-2823.

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Garcia:annette.garcia@christushealth.org; https://www.christushealth.org/trinity/foundation/giving/volunteer/volunteer-application

Heart to Heart Hospice

Many volunteers say that volunteering in a hospice gives them a deeper appreciation for life. They say that they’re less likely to get upset about small annoyances, like traffic jams or long lines at the store. Hospice volunteers feel a deep sense of satisfaction at being able to help someone at the end of their life, and they feel like they’ve made a real, significant contribution to their community. Hospice volunteers also get to make deep

connections with patients and their families. For more information on how YOU can make difference, contact Michelle Miller at 903-593-6619.

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: development@etcc.org

