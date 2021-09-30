TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 3: Witnesses describe security camera system, crash of patient

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day three of the trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients began in Thursday.

William George Davis.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Witness Robert Graham took the stand and was questioned by the prosecution. At the time, he was a regional security officer at CHRISTUS.

Graham said the CVICU (cardiovascular intensive care unit, where Davis worked) upgraded their security camera system and installed additional security cameras at the beginning of 2018.

The defense questioned Graham who said the cameras only recorded when motion was detected.

The next witness, Wendy Stone, is a CVICU nurse at CHRISTUS. She said nurses check extensively to make sure air is not entered into a patient’s arterial line. She said she was working the night Joseph Kalina crashed (Jan. 25, 2018). Ben Rasberry called out to Wendy for help when they noticed Kalina’s heart rate was low.

