Thursday’s Weather: A mix of clouds and sun

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Slightly cooler in a few spots this morning and a little bit of patchy fog has developed as well. Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day today. Chances for rain are only slight this afternoon, so much of the area will remain dry today. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight depending on development to the west this afternoon and evening. Expect more showers and thunderstorms to develop over East Texas tomorrow and Saturday for off and on showers that will hopefully bring some much needed rainfall to East Texas. Temperatures will stay near average for this time of the year through the weekend before a cold front arrives Sunday. This moves all the rain chances out of the area and cools things down a little bit more for early next week.

