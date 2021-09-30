Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Longview senior

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old Longview resident.

Jerry Marlar was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home on the 1000 block of Turner Drive.

Marlar is described as 5′9″ tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white shirt, a news release stated.

Jerry Marlar could possibly be in a gray 2012 Lexus RX450. The SUV has Texas license plates JTM4186. (Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

Law enforcement say he could be driving a gray 2012 Lexus RX450. The SUV has Texas license plates JTM4186.

When his wife last spoke with him around 11:15 p.m., he was in the Texarkana area, according to Longview Police.

The Texas Department of Transportation has activated roadside electronic messaging boards across the region. Marlar’s description is now displayed for motorists driving along major roadways in the region, including interstates 20 and 30.

Marlar’s description is now displayed for motorists driving along major roadways in the region, including interstates 20 and 30. (Texas Dept. of Transportation)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 431-6081.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.