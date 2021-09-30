Procession to honor Alto police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In honor of fallen police Alto officer Ryan Vasquez a police escort was given by the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments this afternoon. Vasquez passed away September 7 after getting COVID-19.

The procession began at the Sunnyvale Police Department and went through Jacksonville. It ended in Wells where a Celebration of Life ceremony was held. Vasquez was 43-years-old.

