Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly cloudy skies are expected through tonight and not many showers are possible, but more are possible during the day on Thursday. Better chances on Friday and again on Saturday as plentiful moisture moves overhead. Moisture in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere and low-level moisture from the south and southeast from the Gulf of Mexico. A series of disturbances will pass from west to east or southwest to northeast over the next several days triggering showers/thundershowers for us. An average of 1.25″ to 2.00″ of rain will be possible through Sunday. A weak front moves through late Sunday/early Monday, drying us up again and cooling down our morning low temperatures. High temperatures through the next 7 days should remain in the lower to middle 80s. Not expecting any severe weather through Sunday, but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Have a great night.

