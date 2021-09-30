Nerveless Nocks daredevil performs at East Texas State Fair, 2 months after accident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Nerveless Nocks performing daredevils bring smiles and fear to a crowd of people of all ages at the East Texas State Fair with acts on sway poles that are 80 feet high, acrobats in a space wheel, and motorcycle acts in the globe of thunder.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 4,” Cyrus Nock said. “My family has been doing this since the 1840′s, so it’s kind of in my DNA.”

“Cyrus is the 7th generation of our circus family,” father and performer Michelangelo Nock said. “We’re carrying on a proud family tradition.”

But just two months ago, Cyrus was in an accident while performing in Boston on the steel wheel. “I got disoriented and I fell,” Cyrus said. “Must have been 30 feet. Fractured vertebrae, 3 broken ribs, dislocated elbow, punctured bladder, and a punctured lung.”

“Total fear. Even though I realize that’s what we do for a living, you know daredevil, but to see your son or any of my friends or family members, it’s just total fear,” Michelangelo said. He said Cyrus was in the hospital bed with a neck brace on saying, “I want to get back.” Three weeks later, Cyrus toured again and worked on the management aspect of the show. “Here we are now in Tyler, Texas and he’s in the globe of thunder,” Michelangelo said.

“Feels good. Feels really good,” Cyrus described his comeback. He said he loves what he does and hearing the crowd’s reaction. “I thought I wasn’t. I thought I was going to be paralyzed. I have a whole family before me that was doing this, so I just want to make them proud in a way that I’m still doing what they do.”

“Totally proud that he made it back, Michelangelo said. “And you know he’s a very honest, very kind young man. What more can you ask for? Very proud, yes.”

The Nerveless Nocks perform three times every day and the show is free with regular admission at the East Texas State Fair.

