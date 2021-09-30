East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mt. Enterprise driver dies in fiery crash in Cherokee County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mt. Enterprise resident died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, DPS troopers responded to a crash on FM-2138 approximately 10 miles west of the city of Rusk in Cherokee County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, Dakota Butler, 29, of Mt. Enterprise, was traveling south on FM-2138 in a left hand curve. The vehicle left the East side of the roadway, entered a side skid and struck a tree on its passenger side. The vehicle then caught fire and burned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death
Cody Wayne is an East Texas native and Texas country music artist.
Henderson native, Texas country music artist Cody Wayne involved in tractor accident
A Tyler ISD bus was involved in a three-vehicle wreck.
Tyler ISD bus hit after crash
Hailey Brannen was stunned when she found a small gator in her driveway.
Wild ride! Small gator found on Central Texas driveway
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion

Latest News

Day 3 of William Davis trial
TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 3: Video shows Davis watch down hallway as nurses respond to declining patient
Cyrus Nock at the East Texas State Fair 2021
Nerveless Nocks daredevil performs at East Texas State Fair, 2 months after accident
The Nerveless Nocks performing daredevils bring smiles and fear to a crowd of people of all...
Nerveless Nocks daredevil performs at East Texas State Fair, 2 months after accident
Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was unrestrained at the time of the accident and was...
Como man dies in fiery car crash