Mt. Enterprise driver dies in fiery crash in Cherokee County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mt. Enterprise resident died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, DPS troopers responded to a crash on FM-2138 approximately 10 miles west of the city of Rusk in Cherokee County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, Dakota Butler, 29, of Mt. Enterprise, was traveling south on FM-2138 in a left hand curve. The vehicle left the East side of the roadway, entered a side skid and struck a tree on its passenger side. The vehicle then caught fire and burned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

